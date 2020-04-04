ValuEngine Lowers Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra raised Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Ralph Lauren from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ralph Lauren from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.17.

NYSE RL traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,143. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $133.63. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $82,297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,924,000 after acquiring an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $2,931,000. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $1,465,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

