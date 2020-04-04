ValuEngine Upgrades INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) to “Hold”

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IDEXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.72. 333,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,628. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

