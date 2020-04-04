Van Elle’s (VANL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Van Elle (LON:VANL) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON VANL remained flat at $GBX 31 ($0.41) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 59,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.39. Van Elle has a 12-month low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 61.75 ($0.81).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Van Elle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In related news, insider Mark Cutler bought 55,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £27,801.50 ($36,571.30).

Van Elle Company Profile

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of services, such as auger displacement piling, cased continuous flight auger piling, continuous flight auger piling, design, drilled piling, drilling and grouting, driven piling, foundation testing, ground investigation, rail sheet piling, specialist piling, rock bolt and netting, rotary bored piling, screw piling, and precast modular foundation services, as well as precast modular signal, gantry, and OLE foundation services; specialist on-track rail, restricted access, and highway GI Services; and services in the areas of geothermal boreholes, and ground anchors and soil nails.

