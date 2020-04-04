Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $114.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $171.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Varian Medical Systems from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.13.

Shares of VAR stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $96.35. 849,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,081. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. Varian Medical Systems has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.94.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $182,213.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,145.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,892 shares of company stock worth $5,427,400 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,239,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,003,000 after purchasing an additional 556,316 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,176,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,024,000 after buying an additional 35,508 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 452.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,191,000 after buying an additional 716,309 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 768,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,074,000 after purchasing an additional 484,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $107,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

