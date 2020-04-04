Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.79.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.52. 3,540,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,697,758. Ventas has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.08%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,430,000 after buying an additional 748,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,525,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,824,000 after buying an additional 201,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,076,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,606,000 after buying an additional 860,080 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,966,000 after buying an additional 172,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $226,577,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.