Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.39.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.70. 17,475,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,335,440. The company has a market cap of $228.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average of $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

