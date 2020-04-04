Verso (NYSE:VRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Verso (NYSE:VRS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BWS Financial lowered their target price on shares of Verso from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Get Verso alerts:

Shares of VRS stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $10.30. 396,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,320. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $373.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.05. Verso has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.24 million. Verso had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verso will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Verso during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verso during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.