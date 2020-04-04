VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

VICI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded VICI Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.55.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,043,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,452,719. The company has a current ratio of 116.25, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.298 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.41%.

In related news, CFO David Andrew Kieske bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $227,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 117,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,471.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $209,492.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,200.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 74,070 shares of company stock worth $1,750,697. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

