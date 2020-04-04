Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,500

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut Victrex to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,940 ($25.52) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,195 ($28.87).

LON:VCT traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,887 ($24.82). The stock had a trading volume of 233,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,177. Victrex has a twelve month low of GBX 1,645 ($21.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,084.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,256.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65.

In related news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,349 ($30.90) per share, with a total value of £46,980 ($61,799.53). Also, insider Richard Armitage acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,907 ($25.09) per share, with a total value of £18,688.60 ($24,583.79). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,060.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

