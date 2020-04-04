Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Lowered to GBX 170

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vodafone Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 148 ($1.95) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 187.75 ($2.47).

Shares of LON VOD traded up GBX 0.72 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 111.02 ($1.46). The company had a trading volume of 57,893,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,602 ($21.07). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 129.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 148.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion and a PE ratio of -3.94.

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle purchased 71,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

