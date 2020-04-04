Volution Group (LON:FAN) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FAN. Berenberg Bank raised Volution Group to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a report on Friday, March 27th. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Volution Group from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Volution Group alerts:

FAN remained flat at $GBX 144.50 ($1.90) during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48. Volution Group has a one year low of GBX 122.46 ($1.61) and a one year high of GBX 270.20 ($3.55). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 188.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 205.66. The company has a market cap of $286.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 1.71 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

In other news, insider Ronnie George sold 250,000 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.03), for a total value of £575,000 ($756,379.90).

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.