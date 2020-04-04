Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.43.

NYSE VOYA traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.97. 1,672,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,551. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $102,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,742,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,174,000 after acquiring an additional 892,102 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,646,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,275,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,726,000 after acquiring an additional 438,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,307,000 after purchasing an additional 252,933 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

