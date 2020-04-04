Waters (NYSE:WAT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $190.63.

WAT stock traded down $6.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.94. The company had a trading volume of 581,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,856. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.01. Waters has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $254.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Waters by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Waters by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

