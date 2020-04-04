Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $47.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.21.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,687,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,475,368. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average is $47.73. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 144.6% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 27,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 9.2% during the first quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $1,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

