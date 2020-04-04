Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

WFC stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,687,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,475,368. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

