Wells Fargo & Co Trims U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Target Price to $42.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on USB. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,100,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,340,186. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

