Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Barclays

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $52.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.51% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on WELL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.
WELL traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.26. 5,627,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,192,258. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.54. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Welltower has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $93.17.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Welltower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
