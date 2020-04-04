Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Barclays

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $52.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WELL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

WELL traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.26. 5,627,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,192,258. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.54. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Welltower has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Welltower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

