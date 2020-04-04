Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

WEN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Longbow Research reduced their price target on Wendys from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Wendys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.48.

WEN traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $13.06. 6,292,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,857,977. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. Wendys has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Wendys by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,247,000 after acquiring an additional 388,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wendys by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,163,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wendys by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,938,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,059,000 after purchasing an additional 150,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendys by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

