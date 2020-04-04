Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WEN. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Wendys from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Wendys from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wendys from to in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.48.

Get Wendys alerts:

Shares of WEN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.06. 6,292,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,857,977. Wendys has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Wendys’s payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Wendys by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,247,000 after acquiring an additional 388,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wendys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wendys in the fourth quarter worth $43,163,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Wendys by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,938,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,059,000 after purchasing an additional 150,530 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wendys by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.