Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE WMC traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.45. 2,329,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,872. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 883.05 and a quick ratio of 883.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Asset Mortgage Capital news, CEO Jennifer Murphy bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $30,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,307 shares in the company, valued at $106,368.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $183,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,981,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

