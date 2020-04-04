Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th.
Shares of NYSE WMC traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.45. 2,329,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,872. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 883.05 and a quick ratio of 883.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65.
In other Western Asset Mortgage Capital news, CEO Jennifer Murphy bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $30,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,307 shares in the company, valued at $106,368.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $183,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,981,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.
