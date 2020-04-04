Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.23.

NYSE:WAB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,251. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average is $71.54.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

