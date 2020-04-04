Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

WBK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

WBK stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $20.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 850.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Westpac Banking in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 2.4% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 16.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,255,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,069,000 after purchasing an additional 465,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

