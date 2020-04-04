Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Get Westrock alerts:

Westrock stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,682,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,083. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.62. Westrock has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Westrock will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Westrock by 1,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Westrock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.