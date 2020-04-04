Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) PT Lowered to $25.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,137,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885,215. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -139.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 348.72%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CAO David M. Wold bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at $351,604.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 59,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.