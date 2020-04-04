Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at SunTrust Banks

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks from $113.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.65.

NASDAQ WING traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.65. 791,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,895. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.74. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter worth $153,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

