Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.
Shares of WTFC stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $31.13. 1,057,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,319. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.50. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $78.25.
In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,246,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,098,000 after purchasing an additional 379,881 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,431,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,420,000 after purchasing an additional 118,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,308,000 after purchasing an additional 107,390 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,142,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,011,000 after purchasing an additional 127,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,069,000 after purchasing an additional 340,349 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.
