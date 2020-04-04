Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Shares of WTFC stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $31.13. 1,057,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,319. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.50. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $78.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,246,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,098,000 after purchasing an additional 379,881 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,431,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,420,000 after purchasing an additional 118,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,308,000 after purchasing an additional 107,390 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,142,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,011,000 after purchasing an additional 127,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,069,000 after purchasing an additional 340,349 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

