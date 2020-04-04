WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) PT Lowered to $64.00

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WPC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $4.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,763. WP Carey has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.93.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. WP Carey’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WP Carey will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flanagan bought 1,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,161.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 1,500 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WP Carey by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in WP Carey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 76,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in WP Carey by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,534,000 after buying an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WP Carey by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in WP Carey by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,708,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

