WPP (LON:WPP) PT Lowered to GBX 1,050

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price target cut by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 117.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “restricted” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.29) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 760 ($10.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 914 ($12.02).

WPP stock traded down GBX 32.30 ($0.42) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 483.70 ($6.36). 4,463,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 711.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 925.77. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 450 ($5.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28). The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77.

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread purchased 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 742 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £24,708.60 ($32,502.76).

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

