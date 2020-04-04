WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Outperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WSFS. BidaskClub cut shares of WSFS Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.23. 295,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,808. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. Research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,077,853.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

