Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Xylem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xylem from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Xylem from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.82.

NYSE XYL traded down $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.50. 1,835,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Xylem has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average of $78.24.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 787,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 104,200 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 434,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

