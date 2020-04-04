Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to Announce $3.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to announce earnings of $3.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.03. RenaissanceRe posted earnings per share of $3.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full year earnings of $14.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.11 to $16.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $16.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.19 to $18.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.15 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $223.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 53.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 40,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 8.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNR stock traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.59. The stock had a trading volume of 443,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $202.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.60 and its 200 day moving average is $184.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

