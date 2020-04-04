Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) to Post $1.00 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.95. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

WAB stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.06. 1,685,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,251. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

