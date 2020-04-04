Zacks: Analysts Expect Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.11). Freshpet posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.95 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 397.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 720,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,568,000 after buying an additional 575,718 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3,162.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 377,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 365,883 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,272,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,198,000 after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 113.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 147,196 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,362,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,526,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.67. The stock had a trading volume of 308,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,829. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -994.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $81.29.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

