Zacks: Analysts Expect Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) to Announce $1.89 EPS

Analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) will report earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Kimberly Clark reported earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kimberly Clark.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.08.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.84. Kimberly Clark has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.