Zacks: Analysts Expect Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) to Post $2.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.55. Travelers Companies reported earnings of $2.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.72 to $10.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $11.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travelers Companies.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $3.30 on Monday, reaching $93.89. 1,733,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,919. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.93. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $155.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 270,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after buying an additional 37,733 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,965,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.