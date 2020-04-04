Zacks: Analysts Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) to post earnings per share of ($1.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.95) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.36). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($1.82) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($6.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.07) to ($4.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.69) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.31 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 388.30% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 16th. BidaskClub lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.30.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,042,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,078,000 after buying an additional 33,818 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,237,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,265,000 after buying an additional 865,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,198,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,908,000 after buying an additional 87,859 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,547,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,089,000 after buying an additional 211,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,414,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,401,000 after buying an additional 178,196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RARE stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,183. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $46.46. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

