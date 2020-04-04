Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) to Post $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BIO-TECHNE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. BIO-TECHNE reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BIO-TECHNE.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.20%. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TECH. ValuEngine raised BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.57.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 10,276 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.28, for a total value of $2,232,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. FMR LLC boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE stock traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.39. The stock had a trading volume of 195,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.06. BIO-TECHNE has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $223.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.03.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIO-TECHNE (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.