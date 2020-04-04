Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). IntriCon reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%.

IIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of IntriCon from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

IntriCon stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,322. The company has a market capitalization of $105.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.05. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $28.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the fourth quarter valued at $3,667,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in IntriCon by 27.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 35,342 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IntriCon by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in IntriCon by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 81,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 40,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in IntriCon by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

