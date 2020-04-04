Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.03). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 3.86%.

AGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on PlayAGS from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on PlayAGS from to in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

NYSE:AGS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.44. 1,260,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,171. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGS. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 224,113 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

