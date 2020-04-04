Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Post Earnings of $4.58 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to post $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.24. Vail Resorts posted earnings per share of $7.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $6.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $7.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $87,618,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,267,000 after acquiring an additional 263,139 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,886,000 after acquiring an additional 181,663 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $24,492,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 177,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,487,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $7.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.73. 679,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,433. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $255.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.70 and a 200-day moving average of $226.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 93.25%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.