Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Post Earnings of $4.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to post $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.24. Vail Resorts posted earnings per share of $7.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $6.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $7.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $87,618,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,267,000 after acquiring an additional 263,139 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,886,000 after acquiring an additional 181,663 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $24,492,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 177,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,487,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $7.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.73. 679,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,433. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $255.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.70 and a 200-day moving average of $226.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 93.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

