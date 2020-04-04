Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Analysts expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.83. Arch Capital Group reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 23.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.26.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $1,838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,245.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,773,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,394,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,251,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,877 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,295,000 after acquiring an additional 907,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,019,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,276,000 after acquiring an additional 670,999 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.61. 2,294,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

