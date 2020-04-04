Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.70. Bank Ozk posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank Ozk.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,126,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,149,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank Ozk by 162.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bank Ozk by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank Ozk by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after purchasing an additional 204,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,359. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.90. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

