Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Fennec Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $4.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05).

Several research firms recently weighed in on FENC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Kam Lawrence acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,417,000. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

FENC traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 39,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,183. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $108.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.17.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.