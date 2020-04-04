Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) to Post $0.61 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 523.19%. The company had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LGND. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Argus lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.17.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $794,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,706,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,859,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LGND traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.23. The stock had a trading volume of 558,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 66.09 and a quick ratio of 65.66. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.24 and a 12 month high of $130.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.07.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

