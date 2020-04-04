Zacks: Brokerages Set $4.00 Target Price for Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $4.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lincoln Educational Services an industry rank of 144 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LINC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services stock. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management owned 0.81% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

LINC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.30. 4,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $73.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.