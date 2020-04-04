Zacks: Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) Given $19.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $19.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Eton Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 29 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETON. ValuEngine raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Eton Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 49,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,122. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

