Zacks: Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $2.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hunt Companies Finance Trust an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Hunt Companies Finance Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO James Peter Flynn acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,744.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 75,062 shares of company stock valued at $104,244 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HCFT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. The company has a market cap of $38.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

Read More: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hunt Companies Finance Trust (HCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.