Zacks Investment Research Downgrades 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) to Sell

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

Get 1st Source alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

NASDAQ SRCE traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $778.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.42.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. Analysts expect that 1st Source will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Murphy III bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,764,549.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in 1st Source by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 536,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 44,972 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after buying an additional 27,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,294,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Source (SRCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.