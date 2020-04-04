Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) to Sell

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

PAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.12.

NYSE:PAC traded down $4.56 on Wednesday, reaching $45.64. The stock had a trading volume of 218,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,982. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $135.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day moving average of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.07). Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,051,000 after buying an additional 30,709 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

