Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Hold

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.03.

Shares of LLNW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. 1,545,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,231. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a market cap of $670.16 million, a P/E ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 342,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.